Dowa (OTCMKTS:DWMNF) Shares Up 3.4%

Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNF – Get Rating) shot up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $45.00 and last traded at $45.00. 200 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $43.51.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.60.
About Dowa (OTCMKTS:DWMNF)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dowa (DWMNF)
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
- Institutions Buy The Dips In Freshpet
- 3 Millennials Stocks on the Comeback Trail
- The Reversal In Lordstown Motors Skids To A Halt
- MarketBeat Podcast: Healthcare Technology and Innovation Stocks With Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Dowa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dowa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.