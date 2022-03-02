Dowa (OTCMKTS:DWMNF) Shares Up 3.4%

Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNF – Get Rating) shot up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $45.00 and last traded at $45.00. 200 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $43.51.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.60.

DOWA HOLDINGS Co, Ltd. engages in the management of its group companies involved in recycling, mining, and smelting. It operates through the following segments: Environmental Management and Recycling, Nonferrous Metals, Electronic Materials, Metal Processing, Heat Treatment, and Others. The Environmental Management and Recycling segment covers waste disposal, resource recycling, soil remediation, and logistics.

