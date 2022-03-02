Dowa (OTCMKTS:DWMNF) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNF – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $45.00 and last traded at $45.00. 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.51.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.60.
Dowa Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DWMNF)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dowa (DWMNF)
- Institutions Buy The Dips In Freshpet
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
- 3 Millennials Stocks on the Comeback Trail
- The Reversal In Lordstown Motors Skids To A Halt
- MarketBeat Podcast: Healthcare Technology and Innovation Stocks With Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Dowa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dowa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.