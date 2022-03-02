Dowa (OTCMKTS:DWMNF) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNF – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $45.00 and last traded at $45.00. 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.51.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.60.

Dowa Company Profile

DOWA HOLDINGS Co, Ltd. engages in the management of its group companies involved in recycling, mining, and smelting. It operates through the following segments: Environmental Management and Recycling, Nonferrous Metals, Electronic Materials, Metal Processing, Heat Treatment, and Others. The Environmental Management and Recycling segment covers waste disposal, resource recycling, soil remediation, and logistics.

