Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $52.34

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $52.34 and last traded at $52.66, with a volume of 478340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.42.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 31st.

Get Dr. Reddy's Laboratories alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 112.2% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY)

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Proprietary Products, and Others. The Global Generics segment consists of manufacturing and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products ready for consumption by the patient, marketed under a brand name or as generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.