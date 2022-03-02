DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,031 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.08% of DXC Technology worth $6,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DXC. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in DXC Technology by 13,800.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in DXC Technology by 166.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DXC Technology in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in DXC Technology by 59.6% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in DXC Technology in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DXC shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Shares of DXC opened at $30.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.57. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $25.30 and a 1-year high of $44.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of -12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.33.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 16.81%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 53,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total transaction of $1,974,521.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

