Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.78. Dynatronics shares last traded at $0.74, with a volume of 76,483 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dynatronics in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Dynatronics in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dynatronics in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dynatronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut Dynatronics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dynatronics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.13.

Get Dynatronics alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.25 million, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of -0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.89.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Dynatronics had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dynatronics Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatronics by 2.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 719,565 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatronics in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dynatronics in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatronics in the third quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors own 9.95% of the company’s stock.

Dynatronics Company Profile (NASDAQ:DYNT)

Dynatronics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of restorative products for physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training. It offers its products to physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, rehabilitation directors, dealers, and post-acute care professionals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.