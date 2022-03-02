Eden Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.48 Million (EDN)

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 1st. Eden has a market capitalization of $2.48 million and approximately $107,071.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Eden has traded 44.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Eden coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Eden Profile

Eden (CRYPTO:EDN) is a coin. Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio . Eden’s official website is edenchain.io . The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio . The official message board for Eden is edenchain.io/get-started/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Edenchain is a blockchain technology designed specifically with enterprises in mind. It is fast, secure and third generation blockchain platform that allows all tangible and intangible values to be capitalized through smart contracts, enabling people to freely trade through the internet without intermediaries. EdenChain’s blockchain technology enables enterprises to customize their businesses based on their needs while retaining a high degree of control and privacy. EdenChain uses Merkle Tree and Namespace technology to solve performance issues by executing transactions in parallel, enabling it to handle an essentially unlimited number of TPS with an affordable processing fee. “

Eden Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Eden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

