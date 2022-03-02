Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $6,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,296,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 60,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after buying an additional 11,087 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 22,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 57,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after buying an additional 3,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,329,000 after buying an additional 842,888 shares in the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EIX opened at $63.65 on Wednesday. Edison International has a 52 week low of $54.14 and a 52 week high of $68.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.88. The firm has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.65.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 140.70%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus raised their price objective on Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Edison International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edison International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.29.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

