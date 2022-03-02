Elementis (LON:ELM) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Elementis plc (LON:ELM – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 129.80 ($1.74). Elementis shares last traded at GBX 124 ($1.66), with a volume of 663,577 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.42) price target on shares of Elementis in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 135.65. The company has a market capitalization of £719.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.18, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, Chromium, and Energy. The Personal Care segment produces and sells rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products.

