Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.87. Emerson Radio shares last traded at $0.68, with a volume of 396,948 shares changing hands.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Emerson Radio stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 38,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Emerson Radio at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.18% of the company’s stock.
Emerson Radio Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Emerson Radio (MSN)
- Institutions Buy The Dips In Freshpet
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
- 3 Millennials Stocks on the Comeback Trail
- The Reversal In Lordstown Motors Skids To A Halt
- MarketBeat Podcast: Healthcare Technology and Innovation Stocks With Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Radio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Radio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.