Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.87. Emerson Radio shares last traded at $0.68, with a volume of 396,948 shares changing hands.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Emerson Radio stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 38,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Emerson Radio at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.18% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Radio Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN)

Emerson Radio Corp. engages in the design, sourcing, importation, and marketing of a variety of houseware and consumer electronic products and licenses its trademarks to others on a worldwide basis. Its products include microwave ovens, compact refrigerators, wine products, toaster ovens, clock radios, Bluetooth speakers, wireless charging, massagers, toothbrushes, and security products.

Featured Stories

