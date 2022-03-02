Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $645.38 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) will announce $645.38 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Energizer’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $629.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $661.80 million. Energizer reported sales of $685.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Energizer will report full-year sales of $3.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Energizer.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Energizer had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 67.03%. The firm had revenue of $846.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

ENR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Energizer from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded Energizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Energizer from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Energizer from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

NYSE:ENR opened at $31.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.25. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.12. Energizer has a one year low of $31.73 and a one year high of $51.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

In other news, Director Robert V. Vitale purchased 1,500 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.49 per share, with a total value of $50,235.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Energizer by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 109,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,396,000 after acquiring an additional 52,752 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Energizer during the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 73,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 213.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 785,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,492,000 after purchasing an additional 535,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global producer of household products, such as batteries, auto care, and portable lights. It engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household and specialty batteries; automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products; and portable lights.

