Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY) Shares Down 1.5%

Shares of Enjoy Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ENJY – Get Rating) were down 1.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.01 and last traded at $3.22. Approximately 116,637 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 137,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.27.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ENJY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Enjoy Technology in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Enjoy Technology in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enjoy Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Enjoy Technology from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on Enjoy Technology from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enjoy Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.90.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enjoy Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Enjoy Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Enjoy Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Enjoy Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Enjoy Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. 73.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

