Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY) Shares Down 1.5%

Shares of Enjoy Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ENJY – Get Rating) were down 1.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.01 and last traded at $3.22. Approximately 116,637 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 137,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.27.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ENJY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Enjoy Technology in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Enjoy Technology in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enjoy Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Enjoy Technology from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on Enjoy Technology from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enjoy Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.90.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.55.
Enjoy Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENJY)
Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive merger agreement with Enjoy Technology Inc
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enjoy Technology (ENJY)
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
- Institutions Buy The Dips In Freshpet
- 3 Millennials Stocks on the Comeback Trail
- The Reversal In Lordstown Motors Skids To A Halt
- MarketBeat Podcast: Healthcare Technology and Innovation Stocks With Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Enjoy Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enjoy Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.