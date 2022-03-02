EOG Resources, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.79 Per Share (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of EOG Resources in a note issued to investors on Sunday, February 27th. Truist Financial analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the energy exploration company will earn $2.79 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.16. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.83 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.47 EPS.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EOG. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp increased their target price on EOG Resources from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.86.

EOG opened at $116.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.47. The stock has a market cap of $68.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.98. EOG Resources has a 1-year low of $62.81 and a 1-year high of $117.44.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 25.02%. The business’s revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in EOG Resources by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 108,022 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $9,013,000 after buying an additional 12,397 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 612.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 65,502 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after purchasing an additional 56,302 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,750,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $705,000. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other EOG Resources news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total transaction of $375,975.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 37.59%.

EOG Resources announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy exploration company to repurchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

EOG Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.