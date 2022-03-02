EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $117.44

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $117.44 and last traded at $116.41, with a volume of 6224516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.92.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EOG shares. Truist Financial raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Bank of America raised shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.86.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.47. The company has a market capitalization of $68.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.80.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.59%.

EOG Resources announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy exploration company to buy up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total value of $375,975.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 108,022 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $9,013,000 after purchasing an additional 12,397 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 612.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 65,502 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,465,000 after buying an additional 56,302 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter worth $26,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter worth $1,750,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter worth $705,000. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

