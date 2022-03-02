Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) CEO Joe Mastrangelo Purchases 35,000 Shares

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) CEO Joe Mastrangelo bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.88 per share, with a total value of $100,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ EOSE traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.62. 936,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,195. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.96 and its 200-day moving average is $9.16. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.56 and a 1 year high of $22.15. The company has a market capitalization of $140.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a current ratio of 4.77.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.09). Eos Energy Enterprises had a negative net margin of 2,701.52% and a negative return on equity of 144.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($7.04) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EOSE. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,899,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,808,000 after purchasing an additional 649,155 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,760,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,759,000 after buying an additional 578,512 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,640,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,853,000 after buying an additional 91,948 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,865,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,026,000 after buying an additional 656,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 8.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,596,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,675,000 after buying an additional 125,028 shares in the last quarter. 59.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

