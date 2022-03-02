EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $630.00 to $385.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. EPAM Systems traded as low as $195.01 and last traded at $211.21, with a volume of 6845457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $207.75.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on EPAM. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $840.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler downgraded EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $776.00 to $410.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup cut their price target on EPAM Systems from $680.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, VTB Capital upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $561.33.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

In other news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $637.50, for a total transaction of $796,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $34,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,975 shares of company stock worth $44,098,432. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the second quarter worth about $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $503.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $586.92.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems Company Profile (NYSE:EPAM)

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.