Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for March, 2nd (AACG, AAMC, AAME, AAU, ABEO, ABEV, AC, ACNB, ACOR, ACRX)

Posted by on Mar 2nd, 2022

Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Wednesday, March 2nd:

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ambev (NYSE:ABEV). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acme United (NYSE:ACU). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atento (NYSE:ATTO). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSE:BDR). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BGSF (NYSE:BGSF). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brookfield Property Partners (NYSE:BPY). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citizens (NYSE:CIA). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CRH Medical (NYSE:CRHM). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CytRx (NASDAQ:CYTR). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amcon Distributing (NYSE:DIT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Electromed (NYSE:ELMD). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSE:ENSV). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Friedman Industries (NYSE:FRD). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First United (NASDAQ:FUNC). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Graham (NYSE:GHM). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Golden Star Resources (NYSE:GSS). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China HGS Real Estate (NASDAQ:HGSH). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Houston American Energy (NYSE:HUSA). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IEC Electronics (NYSE:IEC). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Innsuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CoreCard (NYSE:INS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inphi (NYSE:IPHI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Isoray (NYSE:ISR). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Contango Oil & Gas (NYSE:MCF). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marine Products (NYSE:MPX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Radio (NYSE:MSN). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novabay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Polymet Mining (NYSE:PLM). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reeds (NYSE:REED). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Saga Communications (NYSE:SGA). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of StarTek (NYSE:SRT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sunlink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tanzanian Gold (NYSE:TRX). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NYSE:TXMD). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of USD Partners (NYSE:USDP). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Voxeljet (NYSE:VJET). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Western Copper & Gold (NYSE:WRN). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Widepoint (NYSE:WYY). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVO). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

