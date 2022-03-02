Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 2nd (CMCX, DVO, PETS, RMG, ROYMY, RTLR, RWAY, RWLK, RYAM, RYCEY)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, March 2nd:

CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Devro (LON:DVO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS)

had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Royal Mail (LON:RMG) was downgraded by analysts at Liberum Capital to a sell rating. The firm currently has GBX 355 ($4.76) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 470 ($6.31).

Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Royal Mail plc is a provider of postal and delivery services. Its operating segment consists of UK Parcels, International and Letters, General Logistics Systems and Other. UKPIL segment collects and delivers parcels and letters predominantly. It provides collection and delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. GLS comprises European parcel business and is focused on the deferred parcels segment. Royal Mail plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $15.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops and acquires midstream infrastructure assets primarily in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. It provides crude oil, natural gas and water-related midstream services. Rattler Midstream LP is based in Austin, United States. “

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $15.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Runway Growth Finance Corp. is an externally managed business development company. It focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies. Runway Growth Finance Corp. is based in WOODSIDE, Calif. “

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “ReWalk Robotics Ltd. develops, manufactures and markets wearable robotic exoskeletons for individuals with spinal cord injury. The Company’s exoskeletons allow wheelchair-bound individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions the ability to stand and walk once again. It offers ReWalk Personal for everyday use to individuals at home and in their communities; and ReWalk Rehabilitation for exercise and therapy to individuals with lower limb disabilities in the clinical rehabilitation environment. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. is headquartered in Yokneam Ilit, Israel. “

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. operates as a global supplier of cellulose specialties products, a natural polymer for the chemical industry. Its products include cellulose specialties primarily used in dissolving chemical applications; commodity viscose used in the manufacture of textiles for clothing and other fabrics, and in non-woven applications; absorbent materials comprising fibers for absorbent hygiene products and other products. Rayonier’s products are used in a wide range of industrial and consumer products such as filters, cosmetics and pharmaceuticals. The Company’s production facilities are located primarily in Jesup, Georgia, and Fernandina Beach, Florida. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. “

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “ROLLS ROYCE, a world-leading provider of power systems and services for use on land, at sea and in the air, operates in four global markets – civil aerospace, defence aerospace, marine and energy. It continues to invest in core technologies, products, people and capabilities with the objective of broadening and strengthening the product portfolio, improving efficiency and enhancing the environmental performance of its products. These investments create high barriers to entry. “

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Surgery Partners, Inc. is a healthcare services company. The Company’s outpatient delivery model focused on providing solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. Its operating segment consists of Surgical Facility Services segment, Ancillary Services segment and Optical Services segment. Surgery Partners, Inc. is based in Nashville, Tennessee. “

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Silk Road Medical Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on reducing the risk of stroke and its devastating impact. The company has pioneered a new approach for the treatment of carotid artery disease called TransCarotid Artery Revascularization. TCAR is a clinically proven procedure combining surgical principles of neuroprotection with minimally invasive endovascular techniques to treat blockages in the carotid artery at risk of causing a stroke. Silk Road Medical Inc. is based in Sunnyvale, California. “

SL Industries (NYSEMKT:SLI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Standard Lithium Ltd is a technology and lithium development company. Its flagship project is located in southern Arkansas, where it is engaged in the testing and proving of the commercial viability of lithium extraction. Standard Lithium Ltd is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Sovos Brands Inc. is a food company. Its brand portfolio includes Rao’s, a premium line of pasta sauces, pizza sauces, dry pastas, frozen entrees and soups; noosa, a premium yoghurt made with whole milk and wildflower honey; Birch Benders, a line of better-for-you pancake and waffle mixes; and Michael Angelo’s, a line of premium frozen Italian entrées. Sovos Brands Inc. is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado. “

Victoria Oil & Gas (LON:VOG) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

