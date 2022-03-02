Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for March, 2nd (BSM, FFIN, KNOP, LEVL, LI, LMAT, LPRO, LPSN, LYG, MAG)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, March 2nd:

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Level One Bancorp, Inc. provides banking services. Its product portfolio include lines of credit, term loans, leases, commercial mortgages, SBA loans, export-import financing, treasury management, private banking, personal savings, checking accounts and consumer loan. Level One Bancorp is based in Michigan. “

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Li Auto Inc. is an innovator in energy vehicle market. The Company designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric SUVs. Li Auto Inc. is based in BEIJING, China. “

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. is a provider of devices, implants and services for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, a condition that affects the people worldwide. LeMaitre develops, manufactures, and markets disposable and implantable vascular devices to address the needs of vascular surgeons and interventionalists. LeMaitre’s diversified product portfolio consists of twelve well-known brand name products used in arteries and veins outside of the heart and are supported by a growing, specialized and highly trained organization of vascular sales professionals. LeMaitre Vascular offers a wide range of innovative products to vascular surgeons and interventionalists for improving procedure efficacy and minimizing patient recovery time. “

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Open Lending LLC, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions. Open Lending LLC, formerly known as Nebula Acquisition Corporation, is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $23.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “LivePerson, Inc. is the leading provider of mobile and online messaging business solutions, enabling a meaningful connection between brands and consumers. LivePerson opens the new click-to-message ad extension to larger companies by adding three important dimensions. First, it tracks and distributes ad responses to teams that may be across geographies – essential for an ad campaign at a larger scale – and measures the results. LivePerson provides an optional, pay-for-performance team of people who can answer these SMS conversations and can handle many queries itself, or transfer them to in-house representatives where needed. LivePerson enables brands to manage message conversations from many media and communications channels in one solution and one workforce. This lets large advertisers scale without staffing pains, and has been shown to improve conversion rates when deployed. “

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $2.75 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Lloyds Banking Group plc, formerly Lloyds TSB Group plc, is a United Kingdom-based financial services company, whose businesses provide a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and a limited number of locations overseas. Headquartered in London, the company operates through three segments: UK Retail Banking, Insurance and Investments, and Wholesale and International Banking. The UK Retail Banking segment provides banking and financial services, mortgages, and private banking services. The Insurance and Investments segment offers life assurance, pensions and savings products, general insurance, and fund management services. The Wholesale and International Banking segment provides banking and related services for companies, small and medium-sized businesses, banks, and financial institutions; and asset finance to personal and corporate customers. “

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “MAG Silver is a Vancouver-based advanced stage exploration and development company that is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of high-grade, district-scale projects located primarily in the Americas. The Companys principal asset is a 44% interest in the Juanicipio joint venture located in Mexico, which is now in the construction phase heading to production. The Company also owns a 100% interest in the Cinco de Mayo Project, also located in Mexico. “

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Grupo Simec (NYSE:SIM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

