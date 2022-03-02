Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,635 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELS. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ELS. Citigroup lowered Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.75.

ELS stock opened at $74.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.20, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.12. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.27 and a 52 week high of $88.70.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $325.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.00 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 20.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

