Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $17.72

Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.72 and traded as low as $12.91. Escalade shares last traded at $13.06, with a volume of 26,107 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Escalade in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 3.55. The stock has a market cap of $176.22 million, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.58 and its 200 day moving average is $17.72.

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. Escalade had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 16.88%. As a group, analysts expect that Escalade, Incorporated will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This is an increase from Escalade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Escalade’s payout ratio is currently 31.82%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Escalade by 117.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Escalade by 225.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Escalade by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Escalade during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Escalade by 192.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Escalade Company Profile (NASDAQ:ESCA)

Escalade, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of sporting goods and recreational equipment. The firm operates through the Sporting Goods and Escalade Sports segments, which contain different categories including basketball goals, archery, indoor, and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

