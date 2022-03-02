Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.030-$0.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.40 million-$14.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.20 million.

NASDAQ:MRAM traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.10. 458,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,750. Everspin Technologies has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $14.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.04 million, a PE ratio of -224.76 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.93.

MRAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Everspin Technologies from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Everspin Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

In related news, CEO Darin G. Billerbeck sold 19,497 shares of Everspin Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total transaction of $203,743.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 16.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everspin Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $564,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Everspin Technologies by 339.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 36,851 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Everspin Technologies by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Everspin Technologies by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 7,485 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Everspin Technologies by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,972 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.03% of the company’s stock.

Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) solutions. Its products include Toggle MRAM, Spin-transfer Torque MRAM, nvNITRO Solutions, and Embedded MRAM. The company was founded by Saied Tehrani in June 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.

