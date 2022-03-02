EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $21.47. EVI Industries shares last traded at $20.56, with a volume of 31,754 shares trading hands.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of EVI Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th.
The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $252.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 0.84.
About EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI)
EVI Industries, Inc operates as a value-added distributor, and provides advisory and technical services. The company provides its customers with planning, designing, and consulting services related to their commercial laundry operations; and also sells and leases its customers commercial laundry equipment, specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.
