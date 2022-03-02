EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $21.47. EVI Industries shares last traded at $20.56, with a volume of 31,754 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of EVI Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $252.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 0.84.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of EVI Industries by 4.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 62,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in EVI Industries by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 6,198 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in EVI Industries by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in EVI Industries by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 8,461 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in EVI Industries by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. 33.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EVI Industries

EVI Industries, Inc operates as a value-added distributor, and provides advisory and technical services. The company provides its customers with planning, designing, and consulting services related to their commercial laundry operations; and also sells and leases its customers commercial laundry equipment, specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.

