Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJ – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 72.2% from the January 31st total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fort Baker Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Evo Acquisition by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 548,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after buying an additional 181,898 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Evo Acquisition by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 521,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evo Acquisition by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 519,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,044,000 after purchasing an additional 180,480 shares during the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Evo Acquisition by 29.9% during the third quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 260,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 59,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evo Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $2,425,000.

Get Evo Acquisition alerts:

Shares of EVOJ stock opened at $9.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.72. Evo Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.

Evo Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Crystal Bay, Nevada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Evo Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evo Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.