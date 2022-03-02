Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $288.82 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) will post $288.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Evolent Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $286.40 million and the highest is $292.55 million. Evolent Health posted sales of $215.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evolent Health will report full-year sales of $1.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Evolent Health.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.14. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 2.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EVH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. raised their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

EVH stock opened at $27.40 on Wednesday. Evolent Health has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $34.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.27 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.46.

In related news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total value of $474,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 6,313 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $148,166.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,020 shares of company stock worth $1,679,971 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Evolent Health in the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Evolent Health by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 997,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,064,000 after purchasing an additional 152,135 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Evolent Health by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 396,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,374,000 after purchasing an additional 182,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Evolent Health by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,537,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,478,000 after purchasing an additional 83,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Evolent Health by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 541,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,439,000 after purchasing an additional 13,225 shares during the last quarter.

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

