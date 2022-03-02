Exeedme Trading 6.7% Higher This Week (XED)

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 2nd. One Exeedme coin can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000573 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Exeedme has a total market cap of $16.27 million and approximately $5.57 million worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Exeedme has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00042493 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,955.52 or 0.06704715 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,032.66 or 0.99889802 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.40 or 0.00044018 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00047242 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002704 BTC.

About Exeedme

Exeedme was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,367,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

