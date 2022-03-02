Express (EXPR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 9th. Analysts expect Express to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. Express had a negative return on equity of 5,411.93% and a negative net margin of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $471.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.17) EPS. On average, analysts expect Express to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NYSE:EXPR opened at $4.53 on Wednesday. Express has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $8.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.25. The company has a market cap of $303.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.67.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.
About Express (Get Rating)
Express, Inc is a dual gender apparel and accessories brand. It operates retail and outlet stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, located primarily in high-traffic shopping malls, lifestyle centers, outlet centers, and street locations. The company reports results as a single segment, which includes the operation of its Express brick-and-mortar retail and outlet stores, eCommerce operations, and franchise operations.
