FCF Advisors LLC Sells 1,842 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

FCF Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,149 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,842 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank raised its stake in Home Depot by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Home Depot by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 227,046 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $72,403,000 after buying an additional 22,633 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Home Depot by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,505,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,669,058,000 after buying an additional 162,299 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 3,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,918 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,544,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD traded up $7.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $327.70. The company had a trading volume of 206,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,154,643. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $246.59 and a one year high of $420.61. The company has a market cap of $342.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $367.92 and its 200-day moving average is $363.12.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 42.53%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Edward Jones raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Home Depot from $448.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.48.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

