Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 783,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,426,000 after acquiring an additional 89,467 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 428.8% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 528,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,357,000 after acquiring an additional 428,800 shares in the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth about $289,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 180.1% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,397,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,244,000 after purchasing an additional 898,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 220.8% in the 2nd quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 8,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $451,213.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $537,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,538,400 shares of company stock worth $122,659,058 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of XOM traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.58. 1,128,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,903,010. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.53. The company has a market cap of $341.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $83.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -253.24%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Cowen raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $88.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.02.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

