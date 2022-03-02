Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FMO) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.99

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FMO – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.99 and traded as high as $12.05. Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $11.93, with a volume of 22,868 shares.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.21%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund by 2.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,028 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund by 7.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund by 81.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,847 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period.

About Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FMO)

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It engages in the provision of after-tax total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to shareholders. The company was founded on October 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

