First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, a decrease of 70.6% from the January 31st total of 6,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 793,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

FIBK opened at $38.13 on Wednesday. First Interstate BancSystem has a fifty-two week low of $36.01 and a fifty-two week high of $51.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.12.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 28.45%. The company had revenue of $159.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.73%.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Riley bought 2,880 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.39 per share, with a total value of $113,443.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ross E. Leckie bought 1,000 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.79 per share, with a total value of $36,790.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 990.4% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. 66.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FIBK shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com downgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Interstate BancSystem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides Internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

