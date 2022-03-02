First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Short Interest Up 387.5% in February

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, an increase of 387.5% from the January 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.
Shares of FCAL opened at $52.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.72. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 52-week low of $52.56 and a 52-week high of $57.99.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th.
First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)
First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.
