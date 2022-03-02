First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Short Interest Up 387.5% in February

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, an increase of 387.5% from the January 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Shares of FCAL opened at $52.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.72. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 52-week low of $52.56 and a 52-week high of $57.99.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 87.4% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 14,821 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 272,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 26,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 9,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter.

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

