First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a drop of 68.5% from the January 31st total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FEMB. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 2,818.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 8,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FEMB opened at $30.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.29. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a one year low of $30.00 and a one year high of $36.39.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%.

