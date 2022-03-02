First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Short Interest Update

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a drop of 69.9% from the January 31st total of 51,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

FNX stock opened at $95.20 on Wednesday. First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $87.41 and a twelve month high of $107.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.61.

Get First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.406 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 30.1% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.