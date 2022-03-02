First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Short Interest Update

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a drop of 69.9% from the January 31st total of 51,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
FNX stock opened at $95.20 on Wednesday. First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $87.41 and a twelve month high of $107.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.61.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.406 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FNX)
- Pilgrim’s Pride Stock is Sprouting
- A Member of the Silent Majority? 4 Best Politically Conservative ETFs
- Golden Opportunities: 3 Ways to Play Surging Gold Prices
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
- Institutions Buy The Dips In Freshpet
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.