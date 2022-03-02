First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $24.80

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $24.80 and traded as high as $26.19. First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $25.97, with a volume of 432,679 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.80.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMLP. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000.

