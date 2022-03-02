Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.70. Firsthand Technology Value Fund shares last traded at $3.41, with a volume of 3,537 shares.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.51 million, a PE ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.61.
Firsthand Technology Value Fund Company Profile (NASDAQ:SVVC)
Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a publicly traded investment fund that provides private technology and cleantech companies with development funding and working capital, primarily in the form of equity investments. Cleantech companies include those engaged in the sale of goods and services designed to harness renewable energy and materials, eliminate emissions and waste, and reduce the use of natural resources.
