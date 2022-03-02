Five9 Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 8,504 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,115% compared to the average volume of 384 call options.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FIVN shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Five9 from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Five9 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Five9 from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Five9 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.80.

In other Five9 news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 3,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.12, for a total value of $456,568.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total transaction of $161,579.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,960 shares of company stock worth $2,582,622. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. David J Yvars Group purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Five9 by 176.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Five9 in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Five9 by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIVN opened at $107.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.87 and a beta of 0.46. Five9 has a twelve month low of $90.01 and a twelve month high of $211.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.97.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $173.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.41 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 16.70% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Five9 will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

