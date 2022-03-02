Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lowered its position in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 256,281 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 155,042 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.48% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $13,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBC. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 3.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 566,001 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $23,924,000 after buying an additional 18,121 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 30.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 972,472 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $41,106,000 after buying an additional 228,455 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 7.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,497,446 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $105,567,000 after buying an additional 180,077 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 161.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 126,134 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,300,000 after buying an additional 77,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 17.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 474,386 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $20,052,000 after buying an additional 71,031 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Flagstar Bancorp news, EVP James Ciroli acquired 2,000 shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.80 per share, with a total value of $91,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FBC stock opened at $43.95 on Wednesday. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.69 and a 12 month high of $56.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.55.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 28.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This is an increase from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.41%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

