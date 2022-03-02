Fluity Market Capitalization Tops $219,005.39 (FLTY)

Fluity (CURRENCY:FLTY) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. Over the last seven days, Fluity has traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Fluity has a total market cap of $219,005.39 and approximately $14.00 worth of Fluity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fluity coin can now be bought for about $0.0052 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002273 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00042593 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,963.95 or 0.06732461 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,990.95 or 0.99923310 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00044025 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00047216 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Fluity Coin Profile

Fluity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,752,906 coins. Fluity’s official Twitter account is @FluityFinance

Buying and Selling Fluity

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fluity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fluity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fluity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

