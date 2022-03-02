FNY Investment Advisers LLC Makes New $1.08 Million Investment in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,591,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,198,208,000 after buying an additional 2,370,237 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Visa by 1.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,355,192 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,434,618,000 after acquiring an additional 646,198 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Visa by 3.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,855,078 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,410,682,000 after acquiring an additional 849,919 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 11.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,190,566 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,165,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,963 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 41.8% in the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 19,939,311 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,441,482,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

V stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $209.37. 276,777 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,150,881. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $190.10 and a one year high of $252.67. The company has a market cap of $400.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.21.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

In related news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total transaction of $402,098.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $1,944,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,396 shares of company stock valued at $8,182,755 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on V shares. BNP Paribas cut shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.54.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

