Focus Graphite (CVE:FMS) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Focus Graphite Inc. (CVE:FMS – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.07. Focus Graphite shares last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 135,516 shares.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of C$38.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.08.
Focus Graphite Company Profile (CVE:FMS)
