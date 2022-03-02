Fossil Group (FOSL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 9th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of FOSL opened at $13.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $685.20 million, a P/E ratio of 444.00 and a beta of 1.64. Fossil Group has a one year low of $8.85 and a one year high of $20.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.37.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Fossil Group by 411.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,340 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Fossil Group during the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fossil Group during the 4th quarter worth about $169,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,060 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,034 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Fossil Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fossil Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Fossil Group, Inc engages in the design, marketing and distribution of consumer fashion accessories. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its products include men’s and women’s fashion watches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, sunglasses, shoes, soft accessories and clothing which are sold through department stores, specialty retail locations, specialty watch and jewelry stores, owned retail and factory outlet stores, mass market stores, owned, and affiliate internet sites.

