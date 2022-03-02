Franco-Nevada (FNV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE FNV opened at $150.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $28.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.56, a P/E/G ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.67. Franco-Nevada has a 52 week low of $105.64 and a 52 week high of $163.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is 33.24%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FNV. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$195.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on Franco-Nevada from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays upgraded Franco-Nevada from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Franco-Nevada in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,282,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $177,332,000 after buying an additional 5,674 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 374,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,762,000 after buying an additional 12,304 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after buying an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 8,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

