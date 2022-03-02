Franco-Nevada (FNV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.09 per share for the quarter.
Shares of FNV opened at C$191.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 11.47 and a current ratio of 13.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$36.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$173.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$175.44. Franco-Nevada has a 1 year low of C$133.63 and a 1 year high of C$205.25.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.50%.
In other news, Senior Officer Paul Brink sold 6,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$170.19, for a total value of C$1,136,363.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 215,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$36,657,396.41. Also, Director David Harquail sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$171.73, for a total transaction of C$1,133,449.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 845,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$145,260,250.38.
About Franco-Nevada (Get Rating)
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.
