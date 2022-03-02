Franco-Nevada (FNV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.09 per share for the quarter.

Shares of FNV opened at C$191.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 11.47 and a current ratio of 13.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$36.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$173.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$175.44. Franco-Nevada has a 1 year low of C$133.63 and a 1 year high of C$205.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.50%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$168.00 to C$174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$135.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$167.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$190.00.

In other news, Senior Officer Paul Brink sold 6,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$170.19, for a total value of C$1,136,363.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 215,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$36,657,396.41. Also, Director David Harquail sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$171.73, for a total transaction of C$1,133,449.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 845,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$145,260,250.38.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

