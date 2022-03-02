French Connection Group (LON:FCCN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.18

French Connection Group PLC (LON:FCCN – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 16.18 ($0.22) and traded as high as GBX 29.80 ($0.40). French Connection Group shares last traded at GBX 29.55 ($0.40), with a volume of 18,750 shares changing hands.
The stock has a market cap of £28.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 14.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 16.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 344.05.
About French Connection Group (LON:FCCN)
See Also
- Institutions Buy The Dips In Freshpet
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
- 3 Millennials Stocks on the Comeback Trail
- The Reversal In Lordstown Motors Skids To A Halt
- MarketBeat Podcast: Healthcare Technology and Innovation Stocks With Upside
Receive News & Ratings for French Connection Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for French Connection Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.