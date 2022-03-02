Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,580,000 shares, a growth of 218.7% from the January 31st total of 3,320,000 shares. Approximately 29.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.0 days.

ULCC opened at $12.52 on Wednesday. Frontier Group has a 12 month low of $11.44 and a 12 month high of $22.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.75.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.41 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 128.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Frontier Group will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Barry Biffle sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total value of $1,047,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Jacob F. Filene sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $28,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 82,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,143,820 in the last ninety days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Frontier Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Frontier Group by 139.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Frontier Group during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Frontier Group during the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ULCC. Zacks Investment Research raised Frontier Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America upgraded Frontier Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Frontier Group from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Frontier Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.69.

Frontier Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

