FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $347.49 Million

Analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) will post $347.49 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for FS KKR Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $337.74 million and the highest is $357.39 million. FS KKR Capital reported sales of $151.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 130.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will report full year sales of $1.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover FS KKR Capital.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

NYSE:FSK opened at $22.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.45. FS KKR Capital has a 1-year low of $18.87 and a 1-year high of $23.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSK. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 76.9% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FS KKR Capital (FSK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.