FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF (BATS:BGLD) Trading 0.6% Higher

Shares of FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF (BATS:BGLD – Get Rating) traded up 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.45 and last traded at $19.45. 52 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $19.32.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.96 and its 200 day moving average is $18.95.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $644,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $714,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,872,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF in the 4th quarter worth $229,000.

