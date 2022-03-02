FT CBOE VEST GROWTH-100 (NYSEARCA:QJUN) Stock Price Down 1.1%

FT CBOE VEST GROWTH-100 (NYSEARCA:QJUN – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.07 and last traded at $20.07. 4,362 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 10,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.30.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.71.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FT CBOE VEST GROWTH-100 stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in FT CBOE VEST GROWTH-100 (NYSEARCA:QJUN – Get Rating) by 145.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,059 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in FT CBOE VEST GROWTH-100 were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

