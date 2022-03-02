FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN) Shares Down 1.1%

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $33.70 and last traded at $33.75. Approximately 206,572 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $34.13.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.22 and its 200-day moving average is $33.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FJAN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 385.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 122,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after buying an additional 97,226 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 373.8% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 49,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 38,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the third quarter valued at approximately $290,000.

