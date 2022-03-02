Ft Cboe Vst Us Eq Enh Mod (NYSEARCA:XJUN) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Ft Cboe Vst Us Eq Enh Mod (NYSEARCA:XJUN – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $29.81 and last traded at $29.81. 51,453 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 616% from the average session volume of 7,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.03.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.17.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ft Cboe Vst Us Eq Enh Mod stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ft Cboe Vst Us Eq Enh Mod (NYSEARCA:XJUN – Get Rating) by 42.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,629 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,987 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 4.16% of Ft Cboe Vst Us Eq Enh Mod worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

